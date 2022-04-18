Call for Scholarship Applications: Get Kids Outside Field Trip Grant Program Spring 2022

New online process for area schools and nonprofit groups to apply for transportation and education funding to visit and explore Lory State Park

The application process for the Friends of Lory State Park Get Kids Outside Grant Program is now open for the 2022 school year. Non-profit organizations, including public schools and other affiliated groups, are eligible to apply for these scholarship funds to cover transportation and educational costs for field trips to Lory State Park, which is located just a few miles west of Fort Collins.

New this year, field trip grant applications can be completed online and the program information page includes links to Friends of Lory videos that can be shared in the classroom before or after visiting the Park.

As part of the application process, organizations must contact the Friends of Lory Education Coordinator at loryspeducation@gmail.com to confirm a date/time for the field trip and activity details. Field trip dates are typically available Monday through Friday from April-May and September-October, but they fill up fast.

These outdoor programs give youth hands-on experience learning about geology, plants, and wildlife native to the park, as well as some of the history of the Native American groups and the early homesteaders who occupied this area. Groups can also conduct service-learning projects, such as the removal of invasive plant species in the Park.

For any questions or concerns about this grant opportunity, please contact Camryn Soehnlein, Environmental Education Coordinator for the Friends of Lory State Park at loryspeducation@gmail.com.

The Friends of Lory look forward to seeing you in the Park soon!