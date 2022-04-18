Today’s Weather: 4/18/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|24
|65
|32
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|66
|36
|Fort Collins
|0
|28
|65
|35
|Greeley
|0
|28
|66
|34
|Laporte
|0
|25
|63
|35
|Livermore
|1
|22
|53
|34
|Loveland
|0
|28
|66
|36
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|21
|54
|35
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|21
|57
|38
|Wellington
|0
|24
|63
|33
|Windsor
|0
|28
|66
|34
|*As of April 18, 2022 7:00am
