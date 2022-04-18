Today’s Weather: 4/18/22

April 18, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 24 65 32
Berthoud 0 28 66 36
Fort Collins 0 28 65 35
Greeley 0 28 66 34
Laporte 0 25 63 35
Livermore 1 22 53 34
Loveland 0 28 66 36
Red Feather Lakes 1 21 54 35
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 21 57 38
Wellington 0 24 63 33
Windsor 0 28 66 34
*As of April 18, 2022 7:00am

