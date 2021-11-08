Celebrate Veterans Day with the American Legion George Beach Post 4

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

American Legion George Beach Post No. 4 has been putting on an annual Veterans Day Event for over 100 years. This year brings the yearly favorites and a few new things. There will be food, raffles, games, Poker, a pig roast, live music, and children’s events.

The November 11 event happens from 7 am to 6 pm, with a special ceremony honoring Veterans scheduled for 11 am. They will serve free breakfast from 7 am to 10:30 am and free lunch from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Los Pepe’s Food Truck will be there from 3 pm to 6 pm, and the Veteran-owned Sparge Brewing Company will supply beer for the day.

There will be raffles from 10 am to 4 pm, Poker from 1 pm to 4 pm, a silent auction with the draw at 4 pm, and a 50/50 drawing at 5 pm. Chris Harrington plays live music from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Free haircuts for Veterans, by Steph Gadsby, are available from 12 pm to 4 pm. In addition, there are activities available to children, coloring contests, games, and prizes for everyone.

American Legion George Beach Post No. 4 is located at 2124 CO Rd.-G Fort Collins, CO. American Legion Sons, American Legion Riders, and American Legion Auxiliary are also involved to put on this event. All are welcome to attend.

