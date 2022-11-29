ChildSafe Invites the Public to a Holiday Open House

ChildSafe, a local Fort Collins nonprofit that provides therapy for victims of childhood trauma and abuse, invites the public to their Holiday Open House, on Friday, December 2 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The open house will give people the chance to tour the ChildSafe building, hear from new Executive Director Kathleen Baumgardner and members of the clinical team, and meet many of the Board of Directors.

Santa Claus will be stopping by! Visitors will enjoy treats and beverages generously donated by community partners and a trio of youths from Off The Hook Arts will be performing holiday standards.

“We are so excited to have people visit us on December 2,” said ChildSafe Executive Director, Kathleen Baumgardner. “It is a joy to share our good works with the Northern Colorado community.”

ChildSafe is in its 36th year serving abused children and their families in Northern Colorado. With a trauma therapy specialty of childhood sexual abuse, they have seen record client numbers over the last few years. 73% of their clients fall below the national poverty line, and they never turn anyone away due to inability to pay. Learn more at www.childsafecolorado.org

Come meet Kathleen and learn more about ChildSafe at their Holiday Open House, on Friday, December 2, from 4 pm to 7 pm at 2001 S Shields St, Building K in Fort Collins.