City of Fort Collins Presidents Day Closures

All City offices in Fort Collins will be closed on Monday, February 15, to honor Presidents Day.

Recreation facilities, The Garden on Spring Creek, and all libraries will remain open while the Farm at Lee Martinez Park and the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will be closed. Tranfsort will maintain regular COVID-level service while all Transfort offices will be closed.

Essential services, including fire, police, and utilities, will continue as usual. All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, February 16.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins, visit https://www.fcgov.com.

