Canyon Concert Ballet to Hold 1920s Prom Gala

Non-profit ballet company and dance academy Canyon Concert Ballet is hosting a 1920s themed home virtual prom gala on Saturday, April 10 at 7 pm to provide safe fun for all.
Every ticket purchased will provide individuals with a “Prom in a Box” for two, as well as the link to the virtual evening. There will be two “Prom in a Box” options, with one being for those living within 60 miles of Fort Collins, which will be hand-delivered, and another for those farther away who will receive their box in the mail.
Prom in a Box will include champagne, champagne glasses, 1920s treats and decorations, a boutonniere, a raffle ticket for prizes, and more. The evening will include games, a silent auction, live music, a costume contest, and dancing.
The Prom Gala is Canyon Concert Ballet’s largest fundraiser of the year, with a local Prom’s price in a Box for two costing $60 and the mailed Prom in a Box being $80. Bidding for the silent auction will begin on Tuesday, April 6 at 12 pm, with bidders being able to bid on auction items and vote for Prom King and Queen.
Bidding and voting will close on Saturday, April 10, at 10 pm.
For more information regarding Canyon Concert Ballet, visit: www.CCBallet.org or call 970-472-4156 or purchase tickets for the 1920s Prom, see https://ccbprom2021.eventbrite.com.
