Canyon Concert Ballet to Hold 1920s Prom Gala

Non-profit ballet company and dance academy Canyon Concert Ballet is hosting a 1920s themed home virtual prom gala on Saturday, April 10 at 7 pm to provide safe fun for all.

Every ticket purchased will provide individuals with a “Prom in a Box” for two, as well as the link to the virtual evening. There will be two “Prom in a Box” options, with one being for those living within 60 miles of Fort Collins, which will be hand-delivered, and another for those farther away who will receive their box in the mail.

Prom in a Box will include champagne, champagne glasses, 1920s treats and decorations, a boutonniere, a raffle ticket for prizes, and more. The evening will include games, a silent auction, live music, a costume contest, and dancing.

The Prom Gala is Canyon Concert Ballet’s largest fundraiser of the year, with a local Prom’s price in a Box for two costing $60 and the mailed Prom in a Box being $80. Bidding for the silent auction will begin on Tuesday, April 6 at 12 pm, with bidders being able to bid on auction items and vote for Prom King and Queen.

Bidding and voting will close on Saturday, April 10, at 10 pm.