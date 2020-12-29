City of Loveland Office and Facility Closures for New Year’s

A majority of City offices and facilities will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule on either Thursday, December 31 or Friday, January 1, to honor the New Year’s holiday.

City offices and facilities that will be closed or have adjusted schedules for the New Year’s holiday are as follows:

City of Loveland offices will be closed Near Year’s Day, Friday, January 1.

The Utility Billing office will be closed Friday, January 1, and open from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, January 2.

The Loveland Public Library will be close at 2 pm on Thursday, December 31, and is closed on Friday, January 1.

The Chilson Recreation Center will close at 5 pm on Thursday, December 31, and is closed on Friday, January 1.

City of Loveland Transit (COLT) will not operate on Friday, January 1.

The Loveland Museum will be open from 12 pm to 3 pm on Thursday, December 31, closed Friday, January 1, and open from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, January 2.

The Rialto Theater/Box office will be closed until January 5.

Trash Collection will be normal for the week of December 28.

The Recycling Center will be closed on Friday, January 1.

For more information regarding the City of Loveland, visit: https://www.cityofloveland.org