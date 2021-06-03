Clearview Library Summer Reading Program Starts

The Clearview Library District has kicked off its annual summer reading program, Summer Adventure. Registration for Summer Adventure Program is now open at clearviewlibrary.org/sap.

With the theme “Tales and Tails,” Summer Adventure Program will run from June 1 through July 30 and will focus on animals and stories. Participants will have a chance to complete five hands-on activities or reading challenges, tailored to each age group.

“We’ll dive into this year’s theme by offering tons of animal and story-themed programming and challenges this summer,” said Public Services Manager Casey Lansinger-Pierce. “We are especially excited to emphasize the ‘tails’ or animal-themed portion of this year’s theme.”

Each completed activity or book will increase the chance to win prizes, like a science experiment kit, storytelling dragon, gift certificates to local businesses, and more. In addition to the challenges, the library will offer no-cost programming with an animal theme.

“Our community can look forward to programs like an Animal Fair, Virtual Whale Watch, or Penguin Science,” said Lansinger-Pierce. “We weren’t able to meet in person much last summer, but this year we’ve planned for many of our programs to take place outside in local parks in Severance and Windsor, or outside the Windsor-Severance Library.”

Visit clearviewlibrary.org/events for the library’s complete calendar of events. For more information on Summer Adventure Program, visit clearviewlibrary.org/sap. The Windsor History Museum is located at 100 N 5th St., Windsor, Colo.