City of Loveland Begins 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program

The chip seal resurfacing treatment began on Friday, May 21, and will run through the fall. This process is fast-moving and will require lane closures. The traveling public should expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the construction areas.

Project dates are estimates based on favorable conditions; variances may occur due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Typical working hours for project work zones are weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the work.

The City of Loveland currently maintains more than 340 centerline miles of public streets. This equates to over 7.48 million square yards of pavement that must be maintained to meet Pavement Condition Index (PCI) standards. The index is a simple and convenient way to monitor the condition of road surfaces, identify maintenance and rehabilitation needs, and ensure that road maintenance budgets are spent wisely. PCI is a numerical rating of the pavement condition based on the type and severity of distresses observed on the pavement surface. From 2016-2020 the City’s PCI ranged from 72-74.

The City Council currently earmarks $8.5 million of the City’s budget annually for the street rehabilitation program, which is used for concrete and pavement. Loveland’s street system carries an average of more than one million vehicle miles traveled each day. This transportation network forms the basis for almost all travel within and through the City and is essential to many aspects of daily life within our community.