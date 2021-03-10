Colorado Department of Human Services Partners with Children’s Hospital Colorado to Vaccinate Child Care Providers

The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Early Childhood is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado to help licensed child care providers receive access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Licensed child care providers were included in vaccine distribution phase 1B.2 to recognize the vital role they take for working families in the state. The partnership between the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) and Children’s Colorado will provide more childcare providers with access to vaccine appointments and a reduction in outbreaks of COVID-19 within child care facilities.

“We are very excited for this partnership and to offer licensed child care providers another option for accessing a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mary Alice Cohen, OEC director. “Child care providers are vital to Colorado’s economy, and this effort helps more providers keep their doors open and ensure families have access to safe, high-quality care,” Mary said.

Any licensed child care provider in the state can register to make a vaccine appointment at Children’s Colorado on either the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora or the Briargate neighborhood in Colorado Springs. Appointments are available seven days a week from 7 am to 6:30 pm.

Providers interested in making a vaccine appointment through Children’s Colorado should fill out the form listed below. Providers will receive an email from MyChart within three to five days of the form submission with further instructions for making an appointment.

Child care providers who have questions regarding the vaccine about their personal risk should contact their health care provider. Children’s Colorado’s role as a state partner for targeted vaccine distribution is distinct and different from other organizations that are public providers of the vaccine.

“As public health advisors and child health experts, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh, chief medical officer at Children’s Colorado. “We’re especially glad that we can help child care providers in Colorado access the COVID vaccine,” David said.

For more information regarding vaccine providers call 1-800-799-5876 or to fill out a form for a vaccine appointment through Children’s Colorado visit https://www.childrenscolorado.org.