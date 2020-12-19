Community Input Sought by City Council on Single-Use Plastics Policy

Fort Collins City Council is seeking input for developing a plastics reduction ordinance before an April ballot vote to aid in protecting the health of the Cache la Poudre River and make progress on the community’s zero waste and climate action goals.

Plastic pollution is often seen to be an issue isolated to coastal areas when actually it impacts inland environments including Fort Collins. Not all plastic can be or is recycled and it can often be carried out of trash and recycling bins into the environment and rivers due to its lightweight nature.

Single-use plastics such as plastic bags, straws, take-out containers, plastic utensils, expanded polystyrene and more are especially problematic. City Council’s plastic bag policy is the first step in a comprehensive approach to overcoming the issue.

Feedback from the community on a proposed single-use plastic ordinance would help the City Council finalize the details of the ordinance and related ballot measure for the April 2021 municipal election. Feedback from the community is welcomed on the proposed policy prior to Sunday, January 10, 2021.

City Council will discuss proposed ordinance language during a Work Session on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with tentative consideration at meetings on Tuesday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 16.

For more information regarding the single-use plastics policy, including sharing feedback, visit: OurCity.FCGov.com/Plastics