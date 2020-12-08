Donations Now Being Accepted for Residents Impacted by 2020 Fires

December 8, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
Poudre River watershed with Cameron Peak Fire burning in background.  Photo courtesy Battalion Chief D. Dority, Wellington Fire Protection District via Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed

A donation center for residents that have been impacted by the recent 2020 Larimer County wildfires is now accepting donations from 8 am to 5 pm every day but Tuesdays at the Outlet Mall of Loveland to aid those with property damage or loss.

The donation center is located at 5561 McWhinney Blvd. in Loveland in building #5657. Physical donations are being accepted up until Thursday, December 10.

The donation center will be open for residents impacted by the fires until 5 pm each day, with Tuesday being an exception. It will remain open until Monday, December 28.

Cash donations are preferred so that the residents’ specific needs affected by the fire can be met. All cash donations can be sent to United Way Larimer Fire Fund listed below.

All physical donations are required to be dropped off at the donation center. Additional responding agencies such as fire districts are not accepting physical donations at this time, from food and clothing to other items.

For more information regarding the donation center, visit: https://www.larimer.org/wildfire-resources#tab12 or to make cash donations to United Way Larimer Fire Fund, visit: https://uwaylc.org/

