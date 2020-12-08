Rare Bourbon Auction to Benefit Loveland Habitat for Humanity

The seventh annual Rare Bourbon Auction will be hosted on Saturday, December 12 at 4 pm at Liquor Max located at 1497 E. Eisenhower Blvd in Loveland to benefit Loveland Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re auctioning off some very fine and unique bourbons that you won’t find anywhere else,” said Nick Castigilone, Co-Owner of Liquor Max. “It’s a must-attend event for bourbon collectors and enthusiasts,” Nick said.

The auction will feature a wide variety of hard-to-find bourbon whiskeys. Liquor Max will donate the proceeds to aid Loveland Habitat for Humanity — to build a new home in 2021.

“Habitat for Humanity is excited to partner with Liquor Max again this year,” said Vince Deely, Director of Development at Loveland Habitat for Humanity. “It’s a fun opportunity to raise money for Loveland Habitat,” Vince said.

For more information regarding Loveland Habitat for Humanity, visit: www.lovelandhabitat.org or call 970-669-9769 or learn more about Liquor Max’s Annual Rare Bourbon Auction, call 970-461-5885.