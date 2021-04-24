Duck’s Unlimited to Raise Money for Restoring Shallow and Wetland Habitats

Ducks Unlimited (DU), the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation, and its Fort Collins Chapter invite the public to create change together during its 2021 Spring Banquet and fundraiser event. DU strives to raise public awareness about the benefits wetlands provide not only for waterfowl habitat but as important natural water filters.
The annual Spring Banquet event is presented by the Fort Collins DU chapter and will feature an open bar, a full dinner, prizes, and unique local items, special DU limited-edition firearms, merchandise, and much more. Every event ticket includes one dinner during the banquet and a one-year DU membership. This year’s major supporting event sponsors include Otter Products, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company, NOCO Party Bus, Work Sharp, and Vortex Optics.
All event proceeds are used for DU’s efforts in this region focused on restoring and protecting shallow wetland habitats along river corridors. DU is also focusing its restoration and protection work on key areas across the Rocky Mountain range that contain the highest quality wetland habitats and concentrations of waterfowl.
“The vision of Ducks Unlimited is wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever. Each year, the Spring Banquet works to support that vision,” said Pete Eckes, Fort Collins Area Chair for Ducks Unlimited. “Waterfowl conservation is facing important challenges as wetlands and other habitats are being degraded and destroyed across the continent. Proceeds from annual events, like the upcoming Spring Banquet, have helped Ducks Unlimited to conserve over 100-thousand acres of land in Colorado to date. Together, we can make a difference in wetlands conservation not only for waterfowl but for everyone,” Pete said.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.FortCollinsDU.org.
