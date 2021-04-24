Duck’s Unlimited to Raise Money for Restoring Shallow and Wetland Habitats

“The vision of Ducks Unlimited is wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever. Each year, the Spring Banquet works to support that vision,” said Pete Eckes, Fort Collins Area Chair for Ducks Unlimited. “Waterfowl conservation is facing important challenges as wetlands and other habitats are being degraded and destroyed across the continent. Proceeds from annual events, like the upcoming Spring Banquet, have helped Ducks Unlimited to conserve over 100-thousand acres of land in Colorado to date. Together, we can make a difference in wetlands conservation not only for waterfowl but for everyone,” Pete said.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.FortCollinsDU.org.