Electric Vehicle Sales Event Program Returns

In this round of group buy pricing, consumers can purchase the following:
-
Nissan LEAF S, SV or SL, which have a retail price of $34,610, for as low as $24,303 (plus an additional $7,500 federal income tax credit discount for those who qualify)
-
BMW X3 30E, which has a retail price of $54,484, for as low as $46,684 (plus an additional $7,500 federal income tax credit discount for those who qualify)
-
BMW X5 45E, which has a retail price of $71,195, for as low as $65,294 (plus an additional $7,500 federal income tax credit discount for those who qualify)
“Originally I was nervous about purchasing an EV, but several of my colleagues had purchased a Nissan LEAF through the first group buy and encouraged me to pursue it,” said Betty Dall, the first person to purchase a LEAF in the March 2018 group buy. “The group buy made purchasing a car very simple,” said Betty.
For more information regarding the 2020 Group Buy and where to purchase the vehicles, visit: https://northerncocleancities.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=db14f1d6db23a43ffe4be0dc2&id=9e4c034c9f&e=2dc80ab6a9
