Barricaded Subject Taken into Custody

Larimer County Regional SWAT Team responded to and arrested a male suspect Tuesday, August 18 at 7:49 pm in Wellington who was inside a home but would not leave.

Adrian Felix Moreno was identified as the suspect who retreated inside and locked himself in a home along with three other residents when deputies attempted to contact him. Additionally, Adrian was found to have active felony warrants for his arrest.

Once there, deputies set up a perimeter around the residence and were able to safely remove the other subjects from the home who confirmed Adrian was still inside. Once the Larimer County Regional SWAT Team arrived on the scene, they were able to contact Adrian and arranged a peaceful surrender.

Adrian was taken into custody at 9:21 pm and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the additional allegations of CRS 18-04-0502 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Felony 5 CRS 18-04-0501 Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor 1 CRS 18-06-0801 Domestic Violence. Those charges are merely accusations and Adrian is presumed innocent, until and unless proven guilty.

For more information regarding the incident, visit: https://www.larimer.org/spotlights/2020/08/19/2020-08-18-barricaded-subject