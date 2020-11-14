Ent Credit Union Announces $50,000 Match for Larimer County Fire Recovery Fund

Colorado’s largest credit union Ent Credit Union has announced a $50,000 donation match campaign for the local United Way’s Larimer County Fire Recovery Fund running through the end of November.

The Recovery Fund will allow United Way of Larimer County to respond to emergency needs and prepare for future potential flooding within the area now and even months ahead. Multiple fires continue to present a danger to structures, residents, and firefighters throughout the impacted areas despite recent snowfall aiding efforts of firefighters within the area.

“2020 has presented a unique set of challenges that has necessitated an unprecedented level of giving in our state,” said Chad Graves, CEO at Ent Credit Union. “Help us help fellow Coloradans and our beautiful state recover from two of the most devastating wildfires in Colorado’s history by giving, if you are able, through our matching donation program with the United Way of Larimer County,” Chad said.

United Way of Larimer County and the Larimer County Long Term Recovery Group will give shares of funds where they are needed most, such as agencies and groups working to help people recover from the fires. Donations are being accepted through postal mail to United Way of Larimer County, Attn: Ent Match, 525 W Oak Street, Suite 101, Fort Collins, CO 80521.

The extent of the area of damage is unknown at this time, and the fires’ effects will be long-lasting. Financial assistance is needed to support families that have been displaced as they rebuild their lives in the coming months and years.