ShopLocalColorado Launched by State to Promote Local Holiday Spending

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has announced the launch of #ShopLocalColorado to support small businesses statewide ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Colorado is home to over 611,000 small businesses that represent more than 99% of Colorado businesses. Small businesses within the state employ over 1.1 million Coloradans, which equates to nearly 50% of the state’s workforce.

“Colorado’s small businesses, entrepreneurs, and restaurants are an economic engine for so many communities across Colorado, and while the pandemic has created unique challenges, we are resilient and will build back stronger,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I encourage every Coloradan to shop local this holiday season and purchase superior grown in Colorado and made in Colorado products so we can support our small businesses that create local jobs, strengthen our communities, and fuel our economic momentum,” Governor Jared Polis said.

A total of 70% of spending stays in the local economy when people shop locally as opposed to only 40% remaining when they shop non-locally, according to the Small Business Administration. This increases local tax revenues, which are used to support schools, police, fire stations, roads, and more.

Local businesses also use other local businesses from marketing and accounting to printing, which ultimately further impacts the local economy. All Coloradans are encouraged to participate in the campaign through posting on social media using the hashtag #ShopLocalColorado.

“As a former small business owner, I know how important local participation is to business success and sustainability,” said OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey. “When we shop local this holiday season, we receive the best of Colorado goods and services while giving the vital support that sustains local jobs and businesses,” Betsy said.

For more information regarding #ShopLocalColorado, including where and how small businesses can print out flyers to put up around neighborhoods and shops, and update their cover photo, visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nq7eGuYXctN5Bf_IZEr13nsaFvdoQSaJ?usp=sharing or for information on a list of shop local campaigns in communities statewide, visit: https://www.coloradosbdc.org/shop-local