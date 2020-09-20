Fall Season Marks Beginning of New DUI Enforcement Period

Law enforcement will be on high alert during the Fall Fest DUI enforcement period from Friday, September 11 to Wednesday, October 28 to help prevent impaired drivers from threatening the safety of others on state roadways.

The Fall Fest DUI enforcement period comes as a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and local law enforcement agencies statewide. There has been a total of 102 deaths this year on state roads attributed to impaired driving.

CDOT and law enforcement are urging all Coloradans to drive sober or make arrangements to travel safely to and from their destinations this fall season. Total DUI arrest for this summer came to 1,444 with 1,534 arrests coming from last year’s Fall Festivals enforcement period.

“Last year, as the seasons changed, we saw a spike in DUI arrests,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Our message is simple, if you choose to drink, don’t endanger others,” Col. Matthew said.

The fall enforcement period also coincides with CDOT’s Take Some Time campaign, featuring a large-scale display of an oversized beer and wine glass located at Stanely Marketplace in Aurora to reinforce that one acholic drink can impair someone for two hours. Additionally, the fabrication shows each alcoholic beverage glass draining for over two hours which increases the amount of time before a person’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is zero.

“You have options to avoid a needless tragedy and we know what to look for to help keep our Colorado roadways safe,” said Col. Matthew.

For more information regarding CDOT including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals, and safety tips, visit: codot.gov/safety