Foothills Mall is Calling All Ugly Sweaters

The holiday season is in full swing, which means ugly sweater weather is upon us! Foothills Mall is hosting the perfect event to put your most hideous, outrageous, bulky, and unforgettable UGLY sweater on display––the Sweaty Sweater 5K Race on December 10.

The event is for everyone, whether you are walking with friends, running for an award, or even prancing towards the finish line for beer and hot chocolate. The best part is that the event will be donating funds to the local Adopt-A-Family program––an outreach ministry run by Serve 6.8 that partners with local churches, businesses, and the community to help meet the real needs of local families at Christmas time.

The money raised will be donated to buy holiday food baskets or grocery gift cards for local families. In addition, new, unwrapped toys will also be collected at the event to donate for family Christmas gifts!

Below is the schedule of events for your reference.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Dec 10 – Packet Pickup and Late Registration

4:00-6:00 pm @ Foothills Mall

Saturday, Dec 11 – RACE DAY

Location: Foothills Mall

8:00 am – Packet Pickup and registration opens

9:00 am – 5k Run/Walk

10:15 am – Kids 1 Mile

10 am – 3pm – Winter Farmers Market

10:30 am -Ugly Sweater Contest

11:00 am – 5k Awards

11:15 – Ugly Sweater Contest Results

Register for the event at this link.