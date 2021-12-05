CDOT and Uber Provide $15 Ride Credits to Prevent Impaired Driving

Be the Ultimate Party Host, says CDOT

In December, the Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Uber to provide $10,000 in ride credits valued at $15 as part of a promotion to reduce impaired driving in the state. The Governor’s Highway Safety Administration (GHSA) is launching the program in five states, including Colorado. The campaign is part of a grant CDOT received from the GHSA to help reduce impaired driving.

During the Thanksgiving holiday period, 11 people were killed on Colorado roads. Not since 2008 have that many people been killed on Colorado roads over Thanksgiving. Most of those fatal crashes involved drugs or alcohol, according to preliminary data.

From December 1 – January 3, 2022, Coloradans can redeem the $15 ride credit using the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the Promotions section of the Uber app. The ride credits, available statewide, are limited to one use per person and are valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 pm – 5 am

To date in 2021, there have been 220 impaired-driving fatalities in Colorado, accounting for 36% of all traffic deaths this year. If current trends continue, 2021 will be the deadliest year on Colorado roads since 2004. To date, there have been 617 fatalities, which is 6% higher than this time last year. Fatalities involving an impaired driver are up 15% from last year.

Though anyone can use the discount to stay safe, CDOT is specifically marketing the offer to people who are hosting holiday parties. Called the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign, the promotion aims to prevent impaired driving by offering a solution — free sober rides to or from holiday gatherings. CDOT will also host pop-up events at Argonaut Wine & Liquor in Denver and Springs Liquor Outlet in Colorado Springs. Store patrons who plan to host holiday parties have the opportunity to receive Uber ride credits for their guests.

CDOT will promote the campaign on social media and other channels to further provide the free ride credits on a first-come, first-served basis to Coloradans statewide. For additional information about the campaign and using the ride credit code “HOLIDAYSAFE,” visit HeatIsOnColorado.com.

“Holidays are meant for celebrating. We want Coloradans to enjoy these special moments without worrying about how they’re going to get home safely,” said Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT. “Whether it’s a sober friend, a ride-hailing service, or public transportation, there are plenty of options to plan ahead and secure a sober ride. So be the ultimate party host and tell your friends about the Uber discount. We’re appreciative of GHSA and Uber for helping us offer a solution to impaired driving in our state.”

Each year in Colorado, more than 20,000 people are arrested for DUI — that’s an average of 54 DUIs every day. An increasing number of DUI’s involve a combination of alcohol with cannabis or other drugs, a dangerous combination that significantly increases impairment.

“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at the dinner table this holiday season because of the pandemic,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “It’s tragic and frustrating to see even more lives lost on our roads from completely preventable drunk and drug-impaired driving crashes. GHSA is proud to partner with Uber to help Colorado provide drivers a safe and convenient alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.”

As part of The Heat Is On campaign, heightened DUI enforcement will occur from December 15 through 29 to help remove impaired drivers from roadways during the holidays. The New Year’s Eve enforcement period will follow from December 30 – January 2.

“We are proud that our technology and the drivers using our platform are able to provide a stress-free alternative to drinking and driving this holiday season,” said Kristin Smith, Head of Road Safety Policy at Uber. “Through our partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association to award Colorado with Uber ride credits, we hope to give people greater access to transportation so that there is no excuse to get behind the wheel while impaired.”

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit codot.gov. Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. For trends involving impaired driving court cases, drug toxicology results, and other impaired driving data, visit the Colorado Driving Under the Influence (DUI) dashboard at https://ors.colorado.gov/ors-dui.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is a nonprofit association representing the highway safety offices of states, territories, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. GHSA provides leadership and representation for the states and territories to improve traffic safety, influence national policy, enhance program management and promote best practices. Its members are appointed by their Governors to administer federal and state highway safety funds and implement state highway safety plans. Visit ghsa.org for more information or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education, and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals, and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data, and safety information at codot.gov/safety.

CDOT’s Whole System-Whole Safety program has one simple mission — to get everyone home safely. Our approximately 3,000 employees work tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. The department manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,000 bridges, and 35 mountain passes. CDOT also manages grant partnerships with a range of agencies, including metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, and airports. It also operates Bustang, the state-owned interregional express bus service. Gov. Jared Polis has charged CDOT to further build on the state’s intermodal mobility options.

Click here to apply for the credit directly to the Uber app from a mobile device.