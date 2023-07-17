Fort Collins 39th Annual Historic Homes Tour

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Five notable homes and two significant city services buildings will open their doors for tours during the 39th Annual Fort Collins Historic Homes Tour. The Tour–produced by the Poudre Landmarks Foundation and the City of Fort Collins Historic Preservation Division–will be held Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A curated collection of Fort Collins homes and utility buildings–rich in history and unique in architectural style–will be open to the public with paid admission.

The properties in the 2023 Historic Homes Tour include:

1898 California Bungalow home located at 1029 Laporte Street

1916 landmark Craftsman-style cottage home at 220 S. Sherwood Street

1918 first-designated Black history local landmark at 308 Cherry Street

1925 Adobe-style Casa de Romero / Museo Del Las Tres Colonias at 425 10th Street

1907 Mission-style brick Trolley Barn at 330 N. Howes Street

1879 Victorian-gothic Avery House at 328 W. Mountain Avenue

1883 Water Works, Gothic-revival pump house at 2005 N Overland Trail

Hundreds of tour guests will purchase tickets to access the properties, traveling between locations at their own pace. Trained volunteer docents guide attendees through each site, pointing out architectural features, historical stories about the residents, and details about how each property has been preserved and accurately upgraded over the years.

The Historic Homes Tour is the Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser and underwrites the Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area.

Poudre Landmarks Foundation Executive Director Vicki Woods said, “I’m excited that this year’s tour will feature a variety of different homes and buildings that showcase Fort Collins’ unique architecture as well as the fascinating stories of the people who lived in them and relied on the city’s services. I’m particularly thrilled that the City of Fort Collins Historic Preservation division is co-producing the event this year. In addition to touring the homes, guests will have the opportunity to hear directly from the Historic Preservation staff who bring passion, unique skills and expertise related to historic homes and how to take care of them.”

City of Fort Collins Historic Preservation Manager Maren Bzdek said, “Historic preservation is a community-led process of preserving places that reflect the history and culture of a community. The City of Fort Collins Historic Preservation division curates local preservation projects, researches and shares the history of our neighborhoods, including the people who lived in them over time, and is a resource for the current residents of Fort Collins who own––or are looking to purchase––a historic property.

Partnering with the Poudre Landmarks Foundation on the annual Historic Homes Tour allows our division to introduce our services to hundreds of historic home enthusiasts.”

The Historic Homes Tour requires approximately 100 volunteers and a year to plan this one-day event. The Foundation is seeking additional volunteers for the day of the tour. All volunteers receive a complimentary ticket to enjoy the tour before or after their shift. Visit PoudreLandmarks.org for more information.

Tickets are $21.75/foundation member or $25/guest in advance and $30/guest on the day of the tour. Advance tickets are available online now at PoudreLandmarks.org and will be available at the following participating outlets in August:

● Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, 1001 E. Harmony Rd.

● Downtown Ace Hardware, 215 S. College Ave.

● The Cupboard, 152 S. College Ave.

● Josephs’ Hardware and Home Center, 2160 W. Drake Rd. A-5

● Perennial Gardener/Sense of Place, 154 N. College Ave.

For updates, follow the Foundation’s Facebook and Instagram pages @PoudreLandmarks.