Catching up with the Poudre Valley Playboys

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

Summer is in full swing and audiences are in full swing, too, thanks to Northern Colorado’s favorite loudest little two-piece band, the Poudre Valley Playboys. Known for their self-described “hillbilly surf” rock, Josh Long and Mark Verschoor continue to keep the dancefloors hopping. With a full calendar year round, there’s always a chance to catch this dynamic duo in action, and you can always count on seeing them play every last Sunday of the month at the Swing Station in Laporte from 3 to 5 p.m.

“This summer has been a busy year for us,” Long said. “We recently released our first album “Shooting for the Stars” which consists of 10 Hillbilly-Surf hits, 7 original, and 3 covers. With Tim Whitlock on Pedal Steel and Damon Smith on percussion we utilized some of Colorado’s greatest musicians to create this album. It was recorded by Aaron Youngberg at Swing Fingers.”

Next up, the boys will be at Cheyenne Frontier Days on the following dates: Saturday, July 22 @ Sidewinder Stage; Tuesday, July 25 @ Garden Stage; Friday, July 28 @ Sidewinder Stage; Saturday, July 29 @ Sidewinder Stage.

Keep up to date with the band at joshlong-music.com.