Fort Collins Author Publishes Debut Book: The Novel Killings 

Kate Shelton, a long-time Fort Collins resident, 4th-generation Coloradoan, and Colorado State University employee, is set to publish her debut book, The Novel Killings, on June 25, 2024.

“Publishing a thriller novel has been a dream of mine for years,” Kate Shelton says. “When one of my best friends died of cancer at a young age, I knew I had to live for her. I wrote The Novel Killings and began the work of querying it. Working with Korza Books has been a fantastic experience, and I’m thrilled that my first book will be out in the world soon.”

The book is perfect for readers looking for a dark, twisty, and addicting read. One reviewer writes, “Shelton’s debut book is a must-read for anyone who loves a good who-done-it storyline. The characters are well-developed and relatable, making it easy to become invested in their story.”

“As an independent publisher, we are always looking for exciting new voices with compelling ideas who know how to appeal to a wide variety of readers. We found that in Kate Shelton’s The Novel Killings,” says Michael Schepps, Publisher of Korza Books. “By exploring contemporary themes like the exploitative nature of true crime podcasting and the responsibility that writers of fiction have toward their audience, Shelton’s work has resonated with early readers, garnering rave reviews and considerable interest.” .”

The Novel Killings is set in Colorado and follows true crime podcaster and self-published author Ana Adams. She struggles to reach the success her co-host sister Bex believes they’re both capable of, finding herself stuck in a comfortable (if dreary) loop of isolation, social media, medication, and instability. But when an email arrives detailing a grisly murder that follows the plotline of Ana’s first book, she’s thrust into the spotlight. Sudden fame, overnight bestsellers, and a national profile are every author’s dream, but that soon turns into a nightmare as the killer strikes again. And again. While Bex and Ana race to catch the murderer, they must navigate their newfound celebrity, unwanted attention from obsessed fans, and the suspicions of the FBI.

With the bodies and the scrutiny starting to pile up, Ana knows she must publish another story in order to catch the killer and clear her name, discovering unexpected connections, buried secrets, and the fact that even true criminals read true crime.

Kate Shelton has plans to publish more books in the future. She enjoys the challenge of the art and connecting with readers. “I’m just so thrilled that I get to include the title Author after my name. This is what I’ve wanted since I was a child,” Kate adds.

The book is published by Korza Books, an independent trade publisher headquartered in Portland, Oregon, founded by Michael Schepps in 2021. Once released, The Novel Killings will be widely available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Powell’s Books in Portland, as well as available through Ingram for independent booksellers and other retailers with ISBN 978-1-957024-07-3

“When I first encountered Kate’s work, I was grabbed by the unique sisterly dynamic and topics like true crime, social media, the hip modern Denver scene, and a twist-filled murder mystery told with fast-paced and propulsive prose. We worked on building up the sister relationship at the heart of the story and kept the suspense amped up while also using Kate’s own background in social media promotion to give readers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Bookstagram’ phenomenon. I think our hard work has paid off –this book is a perfect beach read thriller,” says Michael.

Kate will be celebrating the publishing of The Novel Killings with a release party on July 20, 2024, at Wolverine Farm Publick House, an event open to the public. She will also be signing books at Old Firehouse Books on August 24, 2024.

Learn more about the book and Kate Shelton at www.katesheltonauthor.com.