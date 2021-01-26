Fort Collins Mayor and City Manager to Host 2021 State of the City

Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell and City Manager Darin Atteberry are hosting the City’s annual State on Monday, February 1, from 6 pm – 7 pm virtually to reflect on events and accomplishments of 2020.

The event will be streamed online-only on the City’s YouTube channel due to current public health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Troxell and Atteberry will discuss how Fort Collins’s future, in addition to reflecting on the City’s accomplishments of last year.

There will be a total of three video presentations running from five to seven minutes, as well as live conversations between Mayor Troxell and Atteberry. Links for the live-stream will be posted at the City’s website listed below in advance of the event, with live Spanish interpretation provided.

The City has also partnered with Nosh Delivery to provide free delivery service on Monday, February 1, using the following code: SOTC21.

For more information regarding the 2021 State of the City Address, including where to watch it, visit: www.fcgov.com/stateofthecity