Fort Collins Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Boards and Commissions

Applications are open for residents interested in serving on any of 25 City of Fort Collins boards or commissions. Boards and Commissions with current vacancies to fill include:
- Affordable Housing Board
- Air Quality Advisory Board
- Art in Public Places Board
- Cultural Resources Board
- Economic Advisory Board
- Energy Board
- General Employee Retirement Plan Committee
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Human Relations Commission
- Land conservation and stewardship Board
- Parking Advisory Board
- Planning and Zoning Commission
- Women’s Advisory Board
- Youth Advisory Board
Board and commission members advise Council on issues related to housing, the environment, transportation, planning and development, human resources, utilities, and cultural and recreational services.
Applicants may apply to two boards; however, a separate application must be submitted for each board. If selected, applicants will only be appointed to one board or commission.
To be eligible, applicants must have residency within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area during service.
If you have applied for a board any time after January 1, 2021, your application is on file and will be included in the applicant pool, you do not need to reapply.
Applications are available at fcgov.com/boards and are due August 13. Additional information is available at fcgov.com/boards.
