Fort Collins Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Boards and Commissions

Applications are open for residents interested in serving on any of 25 City of Fort Collins boards or commissions. Boards and Commissions with current vacancies to fill include:

Affordable Housing Board

Air Quality Advisory Board

Art in Public Places Board

Cultural Resources Board

Economic Advisory Board

Energy Board

General Employee Retirement Plan Committee

Historic Preservation Commission

Human Relations Commission

Land conservation and stewardship Board

Parking Advisory Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

Women’s Advisory Board

Youth Advisory Board

Board and commission members advise Council on issues related to housing, the environment, transportation, planning and development, human resources, utilities, and cultural and recreational services.

Applicants may apply to two boards; however, a separate application must be submitted for each board. If selected, applicants will only be appointed to one board or commission.

To be eligible, applicants must have residency within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area during service.

If you have applied for a board any time after January 1, 2021, your application is on file and will be included in the applicant pool, you do not need to reapply.

Applications are available at fcgov.com/boards and are due August 13. Additional information is available at fcgov.com/boards.