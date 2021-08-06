Windsor’s Farmers Market Returns through September

The Windsor Farmers Market is back for 2021. Markets take place Saturdays from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. beginning June 12 and run through September 11 at the Farmers Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th Street. The Town of Windsor is excited to safely host this yearly tradition, weather permitting.

From our local farmers and vendors to your dinner table, join the Windsor Farmers Market every Saturday for various family fun activities, live music, and locally farmed produce and vendors. Entertainment will take place each week from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The Windsor Farmers Market aims to create awareness and support for our Colorado growers, producers, and small businesses who directly support and drive our local economy. In addition, the farmers market will provide a safe, fun, and welcoming environment by including coffee trucks and live musical entertainment.

Vendors interested in participating as a merchant apply online at bit.ly/Windsormarketvendor.

The Windsor Farmers Market is sponsored by Ehrlich Toyota, Bank of Colorado, Associates in Family Medicine, and Poudre Pet and Feed Supply.

For up-to-date information about the Town of Windsor Farmers Market and COVID-19 market guidelines, visit windsorgov.com/FarmersMarket.