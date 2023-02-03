Fort Collins to Celebrate Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day 

Grab a helmet and a bike (or your favorite active mode of transportation) and get free breakfast at this year’s edition of Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day!

The 2023 event will be Friday, February 10, from 7 am to 9:30 am and is led by FC Moves, the City’s transportation planning department.

More than 100 local businesses and organizations have agreed to sponsor 53 breakfast stations scattered across Fort Collins, and several schools will also have their own celebrations. An official breakfast station map will be posted prior to Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day at www.fcgov.com/BTWD.

Adding to the fun this year will be a closing ceremonies celebration from 9:45 am to 10:15 am on Linden Street near Walnut Street. The ceremonies will feature comments from Mayor Jeni Arndt, awards for Bicycle Friendly Businesses, live music, and giveaways, including a bike and BTW(W)D mugs.

“We’re really looking forward to adding closing ceremonies to this year’s programming,” said Anna Kelso, an Active Modes Specialist with the City. “Culminating the morning’s events in this way is a great way to enrich the culture of active modes and celebrate a much-loved tradition in Fort Collins.”

Registration for Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is not required, but participants are encouraged to take a post-event survey afterward. Anyone using an active mode of transportation that morning is welcome to join, including those who walk, scoot or use transit.

Winter Bike to Work Day is also being celebrated on February 10 by communities around the world, including several of our Front Range neighbors.

For more information on Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, visit www.fcgov.com/BTWD.