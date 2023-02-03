A New Way to Experience Concerts at the Stampede

Party with nine of your closest friends in an exclusive area at all six of the Greeley Stampede SuperStars+ concerts! Introduced in 2022, the SuperStars+ (SS+) Pods includes a reserved 10’x14’ space on the arena floor, access to an exclusive cash bar, limited nightly complimentary Pepsi products, use of five bar stools with a cocktail table, five general public parking vouchers per concert and a commemorative gift.

“The pods offer our guests a premium concert experience. The program was so popular last year that we have added 12 more pods, so now 39 pod owners can have their own private space right in the middle of the arena floor to enjoy the live music with the best seat in the house,” commented Jen Baiamonte, Greeley Stampede Group Parties Chair. “These are the hottest tickets we have at the Stampede, so I expect the new pods will sell fast.”

Pricing for the SS+ Pods ranges from $4,000-5,500 depending on location with limited pods available. To reserve your SS+ Pod before they’re gone, contact Jen at groups@greeleystampede.org or call 970-716-0117. For more information about the pods visit greeleystampede.org/p/concert-pods.