Gardens on Spring Creek Continues Holiday Tradition with Garden of Lights

Santa Returns to Garden of Lights

The Gardens on Spring Creek (The Gardens) will host its annual Garden of Lights event from December 10 – 26 with entry times 5 – 9 pm nightly, with the exception of December 25.

Join The Gardens for one of Northern Colorado’s favorite holiday traditions! Stroll through our whimsical, twinkling winter wonderland– a half-mile loop of illuminated flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, holiday village, and other favorite garden creatures. All constructed of more than 200,000 LED lights!

This year’s event will feature the return of Santa, who will visit nightly through December 23, and other rotating holiday entertainment, such as the Sugar Plum Furries Dog Troupe, LED Circus Entertainers, and holiday carolers. Keep warm with our full bar with festive holiday drinks available nightly, and the Kaleidoscope Café will be open on select nights.

Winter Hours and Rates Begin December 1

The Gardens will begin featuring winter rates (half-off regularly priced admissions) beginning December 1. Winter hours are from 10 am to 4 pm and are in effect December 1 – February 28.

Visit the Gardens on Spring Creek gift shop for holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry, stocking stuffers, ornaments, and more. Locally-grown holiday cacti and poinsettias are also available for sale.

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in 2004 as part of an important partnership between the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. Our mission is to enrich the lives of people and foster environmental stewardship through horticulture. Plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens.