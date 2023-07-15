Governor Polis Highlights Opportunities for Coloradans to Support Local Farmers and Ranchers and Shop Fresh

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recently, Governor Polis highlighted Colorado’s farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and other opportunities for Coloradans to shop locally and eat fresh. Colorado’s agriculture industry is a crucial part of the state’s economy. By shopping at a farmers’ market or roadside stand, Coloradans can support small businesses and local economies and have access to some of the freshest food available.

“Colorado is home to a strong agriculture industry which provides Coloradans with fresh, local food choices. Visiting a farmers’ market or roadside stand is a great way to support small businesses, purchase fresh foods, and spend time with others in your community,” said Governor Polis. “I encourage everyone to visit your local farmers’ market, or roadside stand this summer and purchase local fruits, vegetables, meats, and more!”

Many communities across Colorado host farmers’ markets during the summer months, with some locations happening multiple days of the week. The Colorado Department of Agriculture has an updated list of the farmers’ markets, where to find them, and when they happen. CDA and Colorado Proud also work with local businesses to create the annual Farm Fresh Directory. This resource includes lists of roadside stands, u-picks, wineries, and other places to find locally grown and made products all across Colorado.

Find more at ag.colorado.gov/markets or at ColoradoProud.com.