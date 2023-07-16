Larimer County Child Prostitution Operation Arrests

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nine men were recently arrested during a collaborative regional effort to combat child prostitution.

In late June, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a two-day undercover operation. Using online forums, men solicited sexual services from investigators posing as underage sex workers. When the men arrived at the agreed upon location, they were met by law enforcement. Five people were arrested during this effort. Following the operation, additional charges were filed and accepted by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Gregory Thoke, 34

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Thoke was issued a $7,500 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Austin Sexton, 37

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F4)

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Sexton was issued a $1,000 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Luis Son Gonon, 27

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F4)

Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Son Gonon was issued a $1,000 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Thomas Garcia, 40

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Internet Luring of a Child with Intent to Exploit (F4)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Controlled Substance – Possession with Intent (DF2)

Marijuana Concentrate – Possession with Intent (DM1)

Garcia was issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Richard Gunning, 55

Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3)

Internet Luring of a Child with Intent to Exploit (F4)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Gunning was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate McDonald. This was later reduced to a $2,000 cash/surety bond by Judge Villasenor during the defendant’s first appearance hearing.

All suspects were booked into the Larimer County Jail. Booking photos are attached. LCSO would like to thank Johnstown Police Department and Fort Collins Police Services for their assistance with this operation.

“Protecting children from such unthinkable abuse is important on many levels,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “Darkness finds its way into every community, and Larimer County is no exception. We’ll continue to fight for victims, stop the exploitation of vulnerable youth, and proactively prevent predators from causing further harm.”

In early July, LCSO also assisted with a two-day operation conducted by Johnstown Police Department, which resulted in four arrests. Please see their news release for details and booking photos.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.