Greeley Blues Jam Sod Now on Sale

Wanting a unique souvenir from this year’s Greeley Blues Jam? Now is your chance to own a piece of the event! For the Blues Jam, 30,000 square feet of sod will be placed inside the Island Grove Arena and it is all for sale. The sod is available for only $0.25 per square foot with a minimum purchase of 400 square feet. Additional amounts are available in 200 square feet increments. All sod must be picked up on Sunday, June 6th between 7:30 am and 12:00 pm. Each full pallet of sod will have approximately 400 square feet and will weigh roughly 1800 pounds. There will be a forklift and operator to load sod onto your trailer.

To purchase Blues Jam sod before it is all gone, call the Greeley Blues Jam ticket office at 970-356-7787 Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Greeley Blues Jam, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, attracts 4,000+ appreciative fans each year and has grown to be one of Colorado’s largest blues festivals. We have the capacity at this venue to handle as many as 6,000. Although taking place in a large outdoor arena (which we sod for the event), we have the benefit of a large indoor event center at the festival area and can guarantee a rain or shine event. One of Colorado’s best sound and production companies provides the finest audio experience for our bands and their fans. We guarantee that you will experience one of the best music festivals in the west at the Greeley Blues Jam—voted Best Blues Festival in Colorado by the members of the Colorado Blues Society. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleybluesjam.org.