Looking for Local Up-To-Date Trail Conditions? Check CO TREX.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding trail conditions and closures in the area, visit COTREX or the Natural Areas Trail Conditions web page.

To improve efficiency, Fort Collins Natural Areas will no longer be updating social media channels with individual trail condition reports for each natural area. Instead, social media posts about trail conditions will direct users to CO TREX or the website. CO TREX and the Natural Areas website will now serve as the main resource for real-time trail conditions to get you back on the trails and doing what you love. To explore trails in your area, click the link below.

https://trails.colorado.gov/places/na~1927

This free app can be downloaded onto your smartphone.