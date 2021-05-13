Greeley Stampede Announces 2021 SuperStars Concert Lineup 

The 99th Annual Greeley Stampede is coming in June! Summer nights, rodeos, concerts, and community celebrations are so close we can almost taste the funnel cakes. If you have been dreaming of turkey legs, eight-second rides, and carnival lights, we have great news for you from the Greeley Stampede, including the 2021 SuperStars Concert Series lineup and information on tickets.

Let’s jump right into what we have all been waiting for, the official 2021 SuperStars Series Concert lineup! “Our concerts are a great way to bring the community together,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager. “The concerts are very affordable with quality entertainment, and we always try to have something for everyone. The Stampede arena is the best outdoor venue for live music & rodeo to enjoy with your friends.” This summer’s lineup includes 3 Doors Down, TobyMac, Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, HARDY, and Lauren Alaina.

SUPERSTARS CONCERT SERIES presented by Power Services Company

3 Doors Down w/ special guest Romero June 26

TobyMac w/ Face Vocal Band June 27

Dwight Yoakam w/ special guest Ian Munsick July 1

Dylan Scott w/ special guest Ingrid Andress July 2

HARDY and Lauren Alaina July 3

The popular SuperStars Concert Series package will be available this year while supplies last. “You can’t find a better deal than the concert series package,” continued Watada. “For one low price of $100/125, you get a ticket to all five of the SuperStars Concert Series. That’s five concerts for the price of one at a lot of venues.” Concert packages will be available starting May 3. Individual concert tickets will be available shortly after beginning May 10.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo Series presented by JBS, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting, and Demolition Derby will be available, as well as carnival season passes.

TICKET PRICES

SuperStars Concert Series $100/125

PRCA Xtreme Bulls 6/24 $20/25

PRCA ProRodeo 6/25-6/30 $15/25

American Bull Fighting 7/3 $15/25

Demolition Derby 7/4 $20/35

Carnival Season Pass 6/24-7/4 $125

Individual Concert $35/45 (Available May 10)

TICKET OFFICE HOURS

Monday – Friday 10am-4pm 970-356-7787

REMINDER

Only purchase tickets from the Greeley Stampede or TicketsWest. Tickets purchased from third-party sites are not valid and are overpriced. If you pay more than the prices listed, you are not buying from the Greeley Stampede and need to visit greeleystampede.org or call the ticket office. Tickets will not be available at King Soopers outlets this year.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s continued support and patience as our situation to host the community celebration continues to evolve,” commented Watada. “We know that this will be a modified event this year, and we are updating our plan constantly to host the Stampede safely.” The Greeley Stampede continues to work with State and local government to stay up-to-date on safe event guidelines and practices. The Greeley Stampede is planning to spread events around the park more to promote social distancing, additional schedule cleaning of high traffic areas, and have hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. More information on guidelines in place during the event will be available as we get closer to the event.

For more information about the Greeley Stampede, visit greeleystampede.org and be sure to follow them on social media.