LPD Announces Resignations in Connection with the Karen Garner Arrest

Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced on April 30 that former officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, and former community service officer Tyler Blackett, have resigned their positions at the Loveland Police Department.

The departures come in the aftermath of disclosures, through a body-worn camera and surveillance video footage, of the officers’ activities related to the arrest of Loveland resident Karen Garner on June 26, 2020. A federal civil rights lawsuit naming the three former officers was filed earlier this month by an attorney representing Karen Garner.

One other Loveland Police officer named as a defendant in the suit, Sgt. Phil Metzler, remains on administrative leave. Another officer named, Sgt. Antolina Hill, stays in her regular duty assignment. The City of Loveland is also a named defendant.

The actions of all LPD officers in connection with Garner’s arrest are subject to a criminal investigation under the authority of the 8th Judicial District Attorney and conducted by Fort Collins Police Services.

The Loveland Police Department, in consultation with the District Attorney and regional law enforcement partners, sought the criminal investigation under the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) protocol. This process preserves impartiality and integrity in the conduct of such investigations.

Investigators will consider documents, video footage, and other records produced and compiled in connection with the Karen Garner arrest and its aftermath from the District Attorney and Fort Collins Police Services, chosen through mutual agreement to lead the investigation.