Happening in Wellington: Get Involved with Your Community

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

As summer winds down, the kids head back to school, and the weather cools, it is an excellent time to start thinking about how you can better support this community we all call home. Wellington has many wonderful organizations to get involved with.

Volunteering, Serving on a Board, or Participating in Social Activities

The Town of Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC) puts on the 4th of July, Parade of Lights, Trick or Treat down Main Street, and Veterans Day event. Volunteers put these events on. To find out more, visit https://www.townofwellington.com/166/Community-Activities-Commission.

The Wellington Colorado Main Street Program is a 501c(3) nonprofit comprised of passionate citizens who champion community collaboration by enhancing and promoting downtown Wellington. They have board openings and a steady supply of events and committees to volunteer for. Find them on social media or visit their website at https://wellingtonmainstreet.org.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501c(3) with a mission to support Wellington area businesses, promote the growth of Chamber-member and new businesses, and enhance our community’s quality of life. They have board openings and volunteer opportunities. Find them on social media or visit their website at https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net.

The Wellington Parks and Recreation Department has activities happening throughout the year and often has board openings if you want to be a part of helping guide the efforts of Wellington Recreation. To learn more, visit https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/Parks-and-Recreation.

The Wellington Senior Center has great things happening for seniors weekly, and they can even provide transportation. To learn more, visit http://www.townofwellington.com/171/Senior-Resource-Center.

The Wellington Library has a lot of new and exciting things happening under new leadership. There are a variety of events throughout the year and opportunities to get involved. Follow them on social media or visit the website at https://wellington.colibraries.org.

Wellington Kiwanis Club helps children and families in the community with family-type events and service projects. They have activities going on throughout the year. Find them on Facebook or reach out to wellingtonwaverlykiwanis@gmail.com.

Area Churches, Schools, and Youth organizations have volunteer and leadership opportunities. Look into your child’s school’s PTO, or check with the leadership community at your church. In addition, there are 4H clubs and Boyscout and Girlscout groups that provide learning and social activities for youth and opportunities to participate in community activities. There are always things happening or opportunities to do something in serving a need in your community.

Shop and Participate in Services Locally

We all know that surrounding area communities have services and shopping opportunities to meet the needs, but does everyone know that Wellington has a growing downtown and many local services to choose from? There are various gyms, hair salons, and service providers of many services available. There are also great restaurants and breweries to gather and connect at that also have activities happening throughout the week. Need a doctor or specialist? Wellington has those too.

Always consider checking out a new local business before taking your business out of town. The Chamber of Commerce has a directory on their website, or a simple google search will bring up a list of options.

Know what is Happening with the Local Government

The town holds Board of Trustee meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month, starting at 6:30 pm at the Leeper Center. If you cannot attend in person, a virtual zoom link for these meetings is on the Town of Wellington’s Facebook Page. In addition, you can find meeting agendas and prior meeting summaries on the town’s website by visiting http://www.townofwellington.com/161/Board-of-Trustees. The next trustee election is April 2022, so if you really want to get involved, now is a great time to consider candidacy.

Wellington is a small town, big on community. There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, whether through volunteering time, engaging in activities, or shopping local. Follow the above organizations on social media to stay up-to-date on opportunities and events.