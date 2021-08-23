Changes to Annual Passes at Gateway Natural Area

Gateway Natural Area, in the Cache La Poudre canyon, is the only City of Fort Collins natural area with a fee. Several changes to the pass purchasing process are underway to benefit visitors:

Starting January 1, 2022, annual passes dispense from pay stations at Gateway Natural Area via card- no cash or checks are accepted.

Starting January 1, 2022, annual passes expire at the end of the calendar year (December 31, 2022).

Hang tag passes issued in 2021 are valid until the expiration date on the pass.

Two new pay stations at Gateway Natural Area make the pass purchasing process more convenient. Previously, visitors could only purchase an annual pass voucher from the pay station, which had to be exchanged for a physical pass within 14 days. The new pay stations dispense day passes ($7) and annual passes ($40). People with disabilities can purchase annual passes for a discounted rate from an accessible pay station ($15).

Visitors are encouraged to park and then pay to ensure a parking spot, especially during the busy summer months. Annual passes must be permanently affixed to the inside passenger’s side windshield and are nontransferable. Daily passes must be clearly displayed on the passenger’s side of the dashboard.

Visitors can check out a free Gateway Natural Area annual pass for up to one week from the Poudre River Public Library District. Four passes are available, two at the Old Town location and two passes at the Council Tree location. No holds are available.

For more information visit fcgov.com/naturalareas/finder/gateway.