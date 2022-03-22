Happening in Wellington: Upcoming Events

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Local Trustee Candidate Forum Hosted by Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is Thursday, March 24, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave in Wellington. This is an excellent opportunity to meet the candidates for this year’s Mayor and Trustee Election through a question and answer format. The election is on April 5. If you cannot attend in person, you can follow along on Facebook live through the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Bike Rodeo is March 26, from 8 AM to 12 PM, North of Ziggi’s Coffee in the parking lot (7440 5th St, Wellington). There will be thirty free bike giveaways with helmets, free bike inspections, plus a bike course. This event is put on through the Kiwanis, Overland Mountain Bike Club, Larimer County 4H Foundation, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Safe Kids Larimer County.

Sparge Brewing and Fox and Crow are hosting a beer and cheese pairing on March 24, from 6 PM to 9 PM at 3999 GW Bush Ave Unit 101. This is a semi-formal ticketed event to raise funds for the SpargetoberFest Foundation and kick off this year’s event announcements. These events benefit local nonprofits, the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club, the American Legion Wellington Post 176, and the Wellington Food Bank. Get your tickets through https://tinyurl.com/sf32422.

Wellington Fun Run 0.5K is April 2, from 8 AM to 4 PM, hosted by Old Colorado Brewing Company and the BBQ Love Shack at 3700 W. Cleveland Ave. There are new race categories added this year, and a whole day’s worth of family-friendly activities. This is a fundraiser event for the Wellington Main Street Program. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.com/e/wellington-fun-run-05k-2022-tickets.

Beautifully Savage, Wellington’s newest group fitness, is hosting an open house with free classes and giveaways. It is from March 24 to March 26 at 8925 Pieper Road with Grid Iron Fitness. If you have considered joining boxing-based group fitness, this is a great opportunity to check it out for free. Find them on social media or at beautifullysavageboxing.com.