Happening in Wellington: Updates from the Town of Wellington

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

The Town of Wellington has news to share! Here are just a few updates for this week’s edition of Happening in Wellington. Stay tuned for more.

Wellington gets first Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Town of Wellington is celebrating its first electric vehicle charging stations, now available at Kum & Go.

Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera officially opened the site with a ribbon-cutting on August 4, 2021.

Successful completion of this project happened through a collaboration between Colorado Energy Office, ChargePoint, Kum & Go, and the Town of Wellington.

The four ChargePoint stations offer electric vehicle drivers a fast charge with the town’s many amenities just a short walk away.

Mayor Troy Hamman shared, “this is the future, and we are so proud to remain on the cutting edge of innovative as Colorado’s northern gateway.”

Check out the stations or charge your EV at 8150 6th St, Wellington, CO 80549.

New Hardship Utility Grant Program

The Wellington Board of Trustees established a Hardship Utility Grant (HUG) program to assist Wellington residents with up to $300 a year toward their household water bill.

The definition of ‘hardship’ has not been limited in order to include as many people experiencing a difficult time as possible. Several examples of hardships may impact a family’s ability to pay, including workplace or vehicle accidents, reduced income due to job loss or reduction in hours, medical bills, divorce, loss, etc.

The application requires documentation to substantiate the financial hardship statement. This documentation may be a pay stub comparison, medical bill, tax income documents, etc. Applications must be submitted in-person to verify hardship documentation. If you need help determining what documents will satisfy substantiation, contact Town Hall at (970) 568-3381.

This program is funded through sales tax in the amount of approximately $1 per resident or $12,000 total for the program. Assistance is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until the fund is exhausted.

Wellington water utility users who meet the eligibility requirements should apply online at www.wellingtoncolorado.gov. In addition, hard copies of the HUG application are available at Town Hall.

For information about additional assistance based on income qualification or COVID-19 impact, visit www.wellingtoncolorado.gov

CDOT needs your feedback!

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Region 4 is currently asking for feedback on bike and pedestrian safety along CDOT owned roads such as Highway 1.

Share your perspective and experience by taking the survey below before August 26, 2020.

https://live.metroquestsurvey.com/?u=sy3c3i#!/?p=web&pm=dynamic&pm=dynamic&s=1&s=1

Register for Fall recreation by August 13

The Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for fall sports and activities. From art classes and cheerleading to flag football and adult team sports, every family member has the opportunity to get active, get outside, and get involved.

Explore offerings and register before most programs close on August 13 at:

https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list

Did you know the Town of Wellington sends out Monthly Newsletters? To sign up or see other things happening visit www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/270/Newsletters.