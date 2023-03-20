Happenings in Wellington for Week of March 20, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

Spring Break has provided fun for families. Whether you spent time traveling or had a staycation at home; I hope you enjoyed the break

The remainder of the March calendar is pretty thin, so we are moving on to April Events.

April 4 – Network & Educational Breakfast presented by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. 7:30 AM at Sparge, hear speakers from Larimer County Workforce Development and a Civic Spark Development Representative. Larimer County is currently reviewing options for creating a Business Sustainability/Climate Program. The location will be at Slurpz Tea Shop and Food Truck, where breakfast is available. Information is available by calling Mary McCaffrey at 970.568.4133.

April 6 – Chamber Ambassadors Meeting – Kinzli Real Estate Office. This is the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Chamber Ambassadors Group.

April 13 – Chamber Membership Meeting – Chamber Office 3 PM. This committee meets on the first Thursday of each month.

April 20 – Second Annual Casino Night presented by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. This is a very fun event held at Sparge Brewing for the second year. Watch for details and ticket sales, as a limited number of tickets are available. Contact Mary McCaffrey at the Chamber at 970.568.4133

Wellington Public Library offers its March Schedule.

March 7 & 21 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

March 14 & 28 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages 3 and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link https://wellington.colibraries.org/events/baby-and-toddler-storytime-2023-02-07/