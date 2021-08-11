Here’s Why Denver is Worth Visiting

Denver is a great city. With mountains, parks, and the best beer in America, it’s no wonder that millions of people visit Denver every year. The problem is that many visitors come to Denver without ever seeing the true beauty of this city. They might not know about some of the hidden gems or places off the beaten path that make Denver worth visiting. To help you get there and explore more than just downtown, here are seven reasons why I think you should visit Denver!

1. The Thriving Food Culture

If you are a foodie, you are going to love Denver. The city has a thriving food culture, with plenty of restaurants that offer delicious and authentic dishes worldwide.

Some highlights include:

Cherry Creek North – This area offers some trendy shopping as well as some great eateries, including Ella’s American Fare (which is known for its unique cocktails) or Abrusci Pizza Company (famous for their wood-fired pizzas). Be sure to stop by Crema Coffee House while in Cherry Creek North too!

The Golden Triangle – If you’re looking for an affordable meal, this neighborhood offers everything from Vietnamese cuisine at Vieng Thai Basil to New Mexican fare like green chile cheeseburgers at Santa Fe Bar & Grill.

The Highlands – This neighborhood has some of the most well-known restaurants in Denver, including Sushi Den, which offers excellent sushi and Japanese cuisine, or Drake’s Brewing Company for a taste of local craft beer.

Cherry Creek North/Denver Tech Center – Here, you’re going to find everything from Mexican fare at La Loma to Korean BBQ with dishes like bulgogi or samgyeopsal (pork belly). The area is also home to popular chains such as Chipotle or TGI Friday’s if that’s what you’re looking for!

2. There are countless things to do around town

If you are looking for a city with some culture, Denver is a great place to visit. There are countless things for tourists to do in Denver, including visiting some museums and breweries. There are over 50 museums in the city that tell about various aspects of our history and cultures. Some of these include the Latino museum on Broadway, The Children’s Museum near City Park, or the History Colorado Center, which includes many artifacts from our past.

There are also tons of breweries around town for those who love their hops! And they have no shortage of places where you can enjoy them either – there might be more than 100 breweries in total throughout Denver County alone! If beer isn’t your thing, but coffee is, don’t worry; this vibrant city has plenty of cafes for every taste bud too, including ones with views overlooking Union Station or even shops that specialize only in matcha tea.

3. Many Festivals and Events

Festivals and events in Denver are happening all the time! There is something for everyone. For example, many people love going to concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheater during the summer, and there are always beer festivals that happen on specific days throughout the year.

The weather plays into this too because it usually stays pretty cool outside, which makes exploring outdoors even better – bundle up!

4. It’s Affordable

If you are looking to save during your trip, there are many ways to do so in Denver. Denver is affordable, and you can get away with spending less than $100 for an entire weekend if you know where to look.

One way to save money while there is to shop at Ross, TJ Maxx, and Nordstrom Rack. Many of these locations offer steep discounts on designer clothing which can be even more than 50% off the original price tag.

Along with clothes, you will find plenty of discounted goods in other departments such as shoes and handbags. You may also want to stop by one of the many swap meets or yard sales that happen regularly on an excellent bargain on anything from toys to collectibles. Once there are pretty busy during weekends, keep your eye out for signs near major roads advertising items being sold nearby.

5. It’s One of the Most walkable cities in America

Walking or cycling around the city is easy because Denver ranks as one of America’s most walkable cities: it’s ninth out of the country’s 50 largest metro areas.

The city even has a bike-share program that covers over 200 miles with more than 300 stations for rent, so visitors can pick up and drop off bikes in several locations around the region.

6. The People There are Friendly

Nothing feels exciting as meeting locals who are friendly and always up for meeting new friends. In Denver, people are laid-back and friendly, which makes the locals very welcoming.

With such an active population, it’s easy to find someone to talk with and befriend. That doesn’t mean that the opportunity for silence will be missed either, as long as you’re willing.

7. Denver is home to some of the most beautiful parks in the US

If you enjoy parks, Denver is the place to be. It’s home to some of the most beautiful parks in America. The city has a total of 425 acres dedicated for park use, and they are all worth checking out at least once!

The Cherry Creek State Park near downtown should not be missed with its 18 miles of trails, 15 picnic areas, many waterfalls, and plenty of opportunities for fishing or boating on Lake Clementine. There’s something here for everyone!

The City Park is another popular spot as it contains over 20 playgrounds scattered throughout 220 acres of land, which also has an ice-skating rink and numerous ponds where you can fish (along with other types). This area was specifically designed so there would always be something new to see.

In addition, there’s the Elitch Gardens, a 160-acre theme park with plenty of rides and activities for children and adults! There are over 25 acres explicitly dedicated to gardens which include many flowers, trees, and bushes perfect for picnics at any time of year (the cherry blossoms in spring are especially worth checking out). You can also take a break from all that walking by taking either the sky ride or the train around the perimeter, where you’ll see some incredible views of Denver!

And if you want more nature on your trip? Look no further than Rocky Mountain National Park-at only 100 miles away, it has enough hiking trails to last anyone several weeks. The drive up here is also absolutely breathtaking.

There are so many reasons why you should consider Denver as the place for your next vacation. From stunning scenery to various activities, there is something for everyone in this Rocky Mountain destination. It’s time to book that flight and start planning your trip!