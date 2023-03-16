Hermit Park and Red Mountain Open Spaces Reopen After Winter Closure

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hermit Park Open Space, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, and Red Mountain Open Space, located 25 miles north of Fort Collins, reopened on Wednesday, March 1 following a seasonal winter closure.

This will be a limited opening at Hermit Park Open Space, with portions of the campgrounds and cabin loop opening for the season. The road through Hermit Park Open Space will be open to vehicles up to the Kruger Rock Trailhead. Visitors may still access the Moose Meadow Trail via foot, bike, or horse.

Access to trails is weather dependent. Roads and trails may be closed due to muddy or other adverse conditions. Before heading out, check current conditions at Colorado Trails Explorer (COTREX) at trails.colorado.gov.

For camping information and reservations, please visit www.larimercamping.com.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources:

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources.