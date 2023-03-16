Today’s Weather: 3/16/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low near 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.