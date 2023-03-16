Today’s Weather: 3/16/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low near 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 25 39 40 17
Berthoud 2 37 43 20
Fort Collins 11 37 41 20
Greeley 13 41 42 19
Laporte 11 39 40 19
Livermore 32 38 36 15
Loveland 32 39 42 21
Red Feather Lakes 14 19 24 5
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 23 31 40 19
Wellington 13 37 39 16
Windsor 8 41 42 19
*As of March 16, 2023 10:00am

