Today’s Weather: 3/16/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low near 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|25
|39
|40
|17
|Berthoud
|2
|37
|43
|20
|Fort Collins
|11
|37
|41
|20
|Greeley
|13
|41
|42
|19
|Laporte
|11
|39
|40
|19
|Livermore
|32
|38
|36
|15
|Loveland
|32
|39
|42
|21
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|19
|24
|5
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|23
|31
|40
|19
|Wellington
|13
|37
|39
|16
|Windsor
|8
|41
|42
|19
|*As of March 16, 2023 10:00am
