Hermit Park Open Space to Close for Road Maintenance

Hermit Park Open Space in Estes Park will be closed to the public starting Monday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 14 to allow crews to grade and perform seasonal road maintenance.

All trails and public spaces within Hermit Park will be closed off with current camping reservations scheduled at the same time as the closure will be honored. The roadwork is expected to be completed that week with Hermit Park planned to reopen to the public Thursday, October 15.

Hermit Park Open Space is located just Southeast of Estes Park and spans nearly 1,362 acres nestled into the hills at an elevation of 7,880 – 8,964 feet. Furthermore, the park is filled with ponderosa pine forests and wetland meadows along with a wide variety of mountain life.

Some features of Hermit Park Open space include cabins, RV and tent camping, group campground, reservable group pavilion, and trails that allow for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking. Larimer County, Agilent Technologies, Town of Estes Park, Estes Valley Land Trust, Great Outdoors Colorado, City of Loveland, Erion Foundation, City of Fort Collins, McWhinney Foundation, Town of Berthoud, and many more work together to preserve the open space at Hermit Park.

The road work will depend on the weather and visitors are encouraged to check the COTREX app or website prior to arriving at Hermit Park.

For more information regarding the closure of Hermit Park Open Space, please visit https://www.larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/hermit-park or COTREX at https://trails.colorado.gov/places/na~2270137