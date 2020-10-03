City of Fort Collins Reminds Drivers of Higher School Zone Traffic

October 3, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
We need flashing lights, crosswalk buttons, ADA accessibility, and whatever else will help our kids stay safe. We need more. What other options could be available?

The City of Fort Collins is reminding drivers that increased traffic from pedestrians to bicyclists is likely around schools as young Poudre School District’s students return to school next week.

Poudre School District (PSD) will be switching to hybrid in-person and remote learning. Students in preschool through grade two will return to school Monday, October 5 with students in grades three through five returning Monday, October 19.

The City and PSD expect more students to show up to school on foot, riding bicycles or in their personal vehicles as bus transportation is limited this year due to COVID-19. Additionally, traffic is expected to be higher at the beginning and end of school days.

Drivers are being advised to keep school traffic in mind, to drive with extra care through school zones and be on the lookout for pedestrians, bicyclists, school buses and traffic. The City provides cost-free educational programming that centers on roadway safety for kids and adults.

For more information, including courses for adults from Smart Cycling to Bicycle Friendly Driver, visit: engage.fcgov.com or for information regarding courses for children, visit: fcgov.com/saferoutes.

