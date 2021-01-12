The Town of Windsor Museums is holding Homeschool Day on Thursday, January 21 to showcase stories, art and culture of the Germans from Russia who moved to Windsor in the early 1900s.

Those who attend Homeschool Day will get the opportunity to complete a scavenger hunt through museum buildings, do an artifact challenge and create a piece of art. Activities will be customized for elementary, middle and high schoolers.

Homeschool Day at Town of Windsor Museums is a free event but requires advance registration. Each member of groups looking to attend can sign up for a time slot at either 10 am, 1 pm or 2 pm.

This day is offered in collaboration with the Clearview Library District’s Homeschooler’s Academy. The Academy is a monthly program that offers complete subject-based kits featuring hands-on activities and prompts based around STEAM learning.