Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Main Trailhead Closed November 27- December 1 for Improvements

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space’s main trailhead is at 6550 W. County Rd. 38E. It will be closed to public access from November 27-December 1 to allow crews to complete parking and kiosk area improvements and install an additional vault toilet.

The improvements at the main trailhead are geared to improve flow and ease congestion for both vehicles and visitor traffic. Additionally, improvements to the kiosk area will include hardening the surface, improving drainage, and updating the informational signs and map.

Plans for the main trailhead improvements were developed through extensive public input during the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Management Plan process, which was adopted in 2022.

While access to Horsetooth Mountain Open Space via the main trailhead will be closed, visitors are encouraged to access the open space via Soderberg or Blue Sky trailheads. Visitors should check CoTREX (Colorado Trails Explorer app) at https://trails.colorado.gov for current advisories or closures before heading out.

For more information, please visit larimer.gov/naturalresources.

About Larimer County Natural Resources

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ mission is to connect people, nature, and place. Since 1954, Larimer County has acquired and conserved a vast network of public and private lands. Today, thirteen public properties are available for recreational access and enjoyment, and over 56,000 acres of land within its boundaries have been conserved. For more information, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources