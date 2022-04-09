Hug A Love Pet Sitting, LLC Hosts Fourth Annual Hungry BowlTM Pet Food Drive

Benefit homeless pets and pets helped by Animal Friends Alliance

As part of an international effort spearheaded by Pet Sitters International (PSI), the largest educational association for professional pet sitters, the Hungry BowlTM Pet Food Drive was created to collect pet food for local shelters and pet-rescue groups across the globe. Proceeds from Hug A Love Pet Sitting’s drive will go to Animal Friends Alliance.

The Hungry BowlTM Pet Food Drive in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor is being hosted by Hug A Love Pet Sitting, LLC. Animal shelters and pet-rescue organizations across the country are in dire need. Locally, Animal Friends Alliance is in need of pet food donations, especially during the winter months. Their greatest need right now is canned and dry cat food and canned and dry dog food. Donations are accepted starting Friday, April 1 through Thursday, April 14, 2022

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Animal Friends Alliance, 2321 E Mulberry St, 80524

Animal Friends Alliance, 2200 N Taft Hill Rd, 80524

Bank of Colorado, 107 N. College Ave, Fort Collins 80524

Hank’s Pet Food, 2287 W. Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland 80537

Kriser’s Natural Pet, 3531 S College Ave, Fort Collins 80525

Paws ‘N Claws Veterinary Clinic2; 25 N Lemay Ave #2, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Pet Wellness Clinic: 4708 S College, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Points West Community Bank, 3227 S. Timberline Rd, Fort Collins 80525

Poudre Pet & Feed Supply

North: 622 North College Avenue, Fort Collins 80524

South: 6204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins 80525

East: 2601 South Lemay, Unit 18, Fort Collins 80525

West: 2100 W Drake Rd, Unit 5-7, Fort Collins 80526

Loveland: 2400 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland 80538

Windsor: 516 Main Street, Windsor 80550

SharpSmith Inc.,1213 W. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland 80538