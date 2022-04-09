Hug A Love Pet Sitting, LLC Hosts Fourth Annual Hungry BowlTM Pet Food Drive

Benefit homeless pets and pets helped by Animal Friends Alliance
As part of an international effort spearheaded by Pet Sitters International (PSI), the largest educational association for professional pet sitters, the Hungry BowlTM Pet Food Drive was created to collect pet food for local shelters and pet-rescue groups across the globe. Proceeds from Hug A Love Pet Sitting’s drive will go to Animal Friends Alliance.
The Hungry BowlTM Pet Food Drive in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor is being hosted by Hug A Love Pet Sitting, LLC. Animal shelters and pet-rescue organizations across the country are in dire need. Locally, Animal Friends Alliance is in need of pet food donations, especially during the winter months. Their greatest need right now is canned and dry cat food and canned and dry dog food. Donations are accepted starting Friday, April 1 through Thursday, April 14, 2022
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Animal Friends Alliance, 2321 E Mulberry St, 80524
- Animal Friends Alliance, 2200 N Taft Hill Rd, 80524
- Bank of Colorado, 107 N. College Ave, Fort Collins 80524
- Hank’s Pet Food, 2287 W. Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland 80537
- Kriser’s Natural Pet, 3531 S College Ave, Fort Collins 80525
- Paws ‘N Claws Veterinary Clinic2; 25 N Lemay Ave #2, Fort Collins, CO 80524
- Pet Wellness Clinic: 4708 S College, Fort Collins, CO 80525
- Points West Community Bank, 3227 S. Timberline Rd, Fort Collins 80525
- Poudre Pet & Feed Supply
North: 622 North College Avenue, Fort Collins 80524
South: 6204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins 80525
East: 2601 South Lemay, Unit 18, Fort Collins 80525
West: 2100 W Drake Rd, Unit 5-7, Fort Collins 80526
Loveland: 2400 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland 80538
Windsor: 516 Main Street, Windsor 80550
- SharpSmith Inc.,1213 W. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland 80538
