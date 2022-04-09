Baby Animal Days Return to Centennial Village Museum Ahead of Summer Season

Centennial Village Museum opens its gates once again for Baby Animal Days, taking place 10 am to 4 pm April 15-16 and 18-24 at 1475 A Street.

Historically drawing more than 4,000 visitors across the region, Baby Animal Days celebrates the return of spring by welcoming the community back to the museum prior to the official start of the summer season. Centennial Village Museum opens for regular summer hours from May 27 through September 3.

Event in Partnership with Greeley West FFA

The Greeley West FFA chapter partners with Centennial Village Museum by loaning baby animals, which include calves, goats, lambs, piglets, chicks, ducklings, and Ethel the cow. Several of the baby animals stay throughout the summer, joining resident chickens and turkeys.

In addition to visiting the on-site animals, visitors can walk the historic grounds, take a self-guided cell phone tour, and participate in wagon rides by Mountain Shadow Carriages on Saturday, April 16 and 23 (weather permitting). Tickets are $4 and children under two-years-old receive free admission.

Opened in 1976, Centennial Village Museum is a living history experience that features more than 35 historical buildings, costumed interpreters, heritage farm animals, and 8-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. As a City of Greeley Museums site, Centennial Village Museum preserves and interprets American western heritage in the Colorado high plains region, housing some of Weld County’s oldest structures and hosting several annual special events. Visit greeleymuseums.com to learn more.